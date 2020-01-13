Analysts Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $431.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

