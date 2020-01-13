Analysts Set Expectations for Mylan NV’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mylan in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYL. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

MYL stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mylan by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 258.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 570.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

