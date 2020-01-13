Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 13th (ADSK, ADVM, AIN, BAND, BOLYY, CSII, DAL, DBOEY, DDD, EUXTF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 13th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:BOLYY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems saw operating loss and margin contraction during the first-quarter fiscal 2020. Rising operating expenses continues to put bottom-line pressure. It also faces stiff competition. However, we are upbeat about the year-over-year uptick in both Coronary and peripheral device revenues within the company’s domestic market. The company is making efforts in product innovation through R&D investments. Treatment of the first patient in the Middle East with peripheral orbital atherectomy system was a vital highlight. The U.S. commercial launch of Viperwire Advance Coronary Guide Wire with Flex Tip instills optimism. The company exhibited a mixed performance with loss wider than estimates and revenues beating the consensus mark in first quarter. Over the past six months, the company outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $71.15 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $71.00 to $78.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to continued strength in the energy drinks category. Moreover, the company reported impressive results in third-quarter 2019, fueled by growth at Monster Energy brand’s energy drinks internationally and strength in its Reign Total Body Fuel drinks. It is experiencing robust growth in the international markets, which is aiding performance. Its efforts for product innovation and launches also bode well. Further, it is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers and is progressing well with the transitioning of the Monster Energy brand to Coke bottlers. However, unfavorable geographic and product mix as well as higher operating expenses are putting pressure on margins. Higher payroll costs and adverse currency are other deterrents.”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF). CIBC issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

