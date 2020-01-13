Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 13th (AGR, ASCL, AZN, BARC, BDEV, BNZL, BSE, CKN, DCC, EMG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 13th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 749 ($9.85).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Just Group (LON:JUST) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 60 ($0.79).

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

KRM22 (LON:KRM) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Quartix (LON:QTX) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Quartix (LON:QTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Relx (LON:REL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 675 ($8.88) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 645 ($8.48).

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. They currently have GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 940 ($12.37).

Savills (LON:SVS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 440 ($5.79).

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.63).

