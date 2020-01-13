AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 941,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $205,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,414. The firm has a market cap of $415.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

