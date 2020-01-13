Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

APA stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apache by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apache by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 14,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apache by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,290 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

