Apex Trading 5% Lower This Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Apex has a market capitalization of $948,247.00 and approximately $17,535.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apex has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003375 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,588,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.