APIS Price Tops $0.0005 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000548 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

