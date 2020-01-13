AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.05.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 254,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AppFolio by 36.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $120.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.38 and a beta of 1.18. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

