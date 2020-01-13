Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 4th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 5,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,022,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $312.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.66 and a 200 day moving average of $235.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.