Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,103,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $312.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

