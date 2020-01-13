Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,022,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

