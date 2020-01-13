Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 407 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,844. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.67. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $231.96 and a 12-month high of $343.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.