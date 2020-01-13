Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $34.93. 1,509,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The company has a market capitalization of $314.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

