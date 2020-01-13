Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 247,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. The firm has a market cap of $227.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

