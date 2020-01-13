Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.11. 141,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

