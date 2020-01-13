Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 3,681 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 806.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. 390,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

