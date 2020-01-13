Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.86. 41,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

