Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.01. 68,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.24. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $157.14 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

