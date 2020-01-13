APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. APR Coin has a market cap of $39,626.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000643 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001277 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,806,898 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.