Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $425.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,560 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

