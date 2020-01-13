Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $139,933.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,661 shares of company stock valued at $219,648. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,757. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.71. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 879.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

