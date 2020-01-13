Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

