Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,263.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Aragon has a market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $23,263.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00006656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, Liqui, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.