Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

