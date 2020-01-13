ARAW Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,421.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $31,421.00 and $59.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.05898760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00115343 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

