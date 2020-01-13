Arcblock (ABT) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.56 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.27 million and $9.56 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001526 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Kucoin, CoinBene and LBank.

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, CoinBene, BitMart, Huobi, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx, Bibox, LBank, IDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

