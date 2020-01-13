Argentum (ARG) Trading 32.8% Lower This Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

