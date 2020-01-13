Aries Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

