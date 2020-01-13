Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$27.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Aritzia stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.62. The company had a trading volume of 435,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$15.83 and a 52 week high of C$24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

