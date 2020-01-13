Artis Turba (ARTIS) Price Tops $0.0062

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a market cap of $149,308.00 and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

