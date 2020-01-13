Asch (XAS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Asch has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Asch coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Asch has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $118,171.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

