Asgard Tops 24 Hour Volume of $988.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Asgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a market capitalization of $224,316.00 and $988.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asgard has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

