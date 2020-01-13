ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ASOMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt raised ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $28.00 on Monday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

