Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

AGR opened at GBX 76.40 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.03. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

