Aston One Day Trading Volume Tops $192.00 (ATX)

Aston (CURRENCY:ATX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Aston has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Aston token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail and CoinBene. Aston has a total market capitalization of $213,937.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Aston was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aston alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aston Token Profile

ATX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2016. Aston’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,000,000 tokens. Aston’s official Twitter account is @aston_company. The official website for Aston is www.aston.company.

Buying and Selling Aston

Aston can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aston should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aston using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aston and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.