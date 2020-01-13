Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $111.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.