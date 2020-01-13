Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoweb by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autoweb by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTO opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.16. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.