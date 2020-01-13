AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.62. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.