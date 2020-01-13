B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

