B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $220,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.