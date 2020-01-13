B. Riley Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$14.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.32. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.67 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,905. Insiders have sold a total of 178,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,606 over the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

