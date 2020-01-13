B. Riley Comments on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $1,381,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 65.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

