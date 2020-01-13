B. Riley Weighs in on Banc of California Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

BANC opened at $16.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

