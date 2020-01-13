B. Riley Weighs in on StarTek, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StarTek in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

SRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

