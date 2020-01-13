Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,379,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

