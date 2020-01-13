Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 148.33 ($1.95).

BAKK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 140.60 ($1.85) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $792.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

