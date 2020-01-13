Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.32% of Bancorp 34 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

