Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.58 Million

Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $58.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.54 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $52.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $229.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $229.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.49 million, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $271.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 496.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bandwidth by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

