Bank of America Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.